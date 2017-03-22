The Republican health-care bill is about satisfying House Speaker Paul Ryan's "Ayn Rand tendencies" instead of making a better system, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee said Wednesday.

The House is expected to vote Thursday on the Ryan-Trump plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"It's not really a health-care bill, Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"This is an ideological exercise to basically satisfy Paul Ryan's Ayn Rand tendencies," he added, referring to the Russian-American novelist and philosopher who rejected the idea that free markets create undesirable results such as monopolies.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated last week that 24 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 under the Republicans' American Health Care Act than they would under Obamacare, although that number could change based on the latest version of the bill.

The GOP bill has been met with bipartisan criticism. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned wavering House Republicans that their jobs were on the line if they failed to back the bill.