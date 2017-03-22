How to get daily news briefings from Alexa

You can use Amazon's Alexa voice assistant for a lot more than playing music or asking the weather. In fact, you can also use Amazon's smart voice assistant, which makes its home on the Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire Tablets and the Amazon Fire TV, to provide you with daily news briefings from popular news sources.

If you have an Amazon Echo , all you need to say is "Hey Alexa, what's the news?" You can also use other terms like "Hey Alexa, what's my flash briefing?" or Hey Alexa, what's new?"

There are a variety of news sources that will be pulled into your daily briefing. Here's how to set them up: