Scenes from the UK Parliament attack

    An armed police officer stands guard near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament on March 22, 2017 in London, England.
    Getty Images

    The U.K. Parliament is on lockdown after an assailant stabbed a police officer before being shot by police. The UK House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported gunfire outside. First responders are on the scene tending to a number of people who witnesses say were run over by a vehicle. Police continue to sweep the area and have launched a terror investigation into the incident.

    • People run for safety

      People leave after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament in central London during an emergency incident.

      People leave after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident.
      Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP | Getty Images

    • Police descend on scene

      Armed police walk past emergency services attending to a man on the floor (top) and a police officer (centre right) outside the Palace of Westminster, London, after a policeman was stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.

      Armed police walk past emergency services attending to a man on the floor (top) and a police officer (centre right) outside the Palace of Westminster, London, after a policeman was stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.
      Stefan Rousseau | PA Images | Getty Images

    • Incident on Westminster Bridge

      An injured woman is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London.

      An injured woman is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain.
      Toby Melville | Reuters

    • Armed police gather

      Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge.

      Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain March 22, 2017.
      Stefan Wermuth | Reuters

    • Helicopter ambulance on scene

      An Air Ambulance on the scene after gunfire echoed close to the Houses of Parliament, London.

      An Air Ambulance on the scene after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The UK House of Commons sitting has been suspended as witnesses report sounds like gunfire outside.
      Victoria Jones | AP

    • Injured being treated


      A member of the public is treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament on March 22, 2017 in London, England.
      Getty Images

    • Medic on scene

      A medic is seen near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament on March 22, 2017, in London, England.

      A medic is seen near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament on March 22, 2017 in London, England.
      Getty Images

    • Armed police sweep area


      Armed officers attend to the scene outside the Houses of Parliament on March 22, 2017 in London, England.
      Getty Images

    • Injured being escorted away


      A member of the public is treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament on March 22, 2017 in London, England.
      Getty Images

    • Ambulances on scene


      Ambulances wait as members of the emergency services work on Westminster Bridge, alongside the Houses of Parliament in central London.
      Niklas Halle'N | AFP | Getty Images

    • Investigation begins

      Armed police officers carry their weapons as forensics officers work near a grey vehicle that crashed into the railings of the Houses of Parliament in central London.

      Armed police officers carry their weapons as forensics officers work near a grey vehicle that crashed into the railings of the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017, during an emergency incident.
      Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP | Getty Images

    • Under lockdown

      Parliament Square is under a complete security lockdown with all entrances and exits suspended, with all roads into the square cordoned off by police.

      Parliament Square is under a complete security lockdown with all entrances and exits suspended, with all roads into the square cordoned off by police.
      Gundag | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

