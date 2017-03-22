Trump transition members had information 'incidentally collected,' House Intelligence chair says

The information collected was not related to a criminal investigation and "appears to be all legally collected foreign intelligence," the Intelligence Committee chairman said.

He added that "additional names" of Trump transition officials were "unmasked," or revealed improperly, without saying who those people are. Nunes said the unmasking "really bothered" him.

The congressman said he briefed House Speaker Paul Ryan about the findings and also spoke to the directors of the Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Nunes will brief Trump on it later Wednesday.

He reiterated that he sees no evidence of a physical wiretap at Trump Tower. Nunes said he did not know if any of the information was collected from inside the New York building.

Trump has stood by his unsubstantiated claim that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower even after the FBI director and bipartisan chairmen and the Senate and House Intelligence communities said they saw no evidence to back the accusation.

FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday that the agency is investigating alleged Russian interference in the election as part of its counterintelligence activities. That probe includes potential ties between Trump officials and Russia.

Spicer said he did not worry Nunes' meeting with Trump would create the appearance that the White House is interfering in the investigation.