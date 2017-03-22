Trump transition members had information 'incidentally collected,' House Intelligence chair says

U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition had information "incidentally collected" during normal foreign surveillance activities unrelated to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday.
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., did not say whose communications Intelligence officials intercepted, but said it appeared to take place after the election in November, December and January. He added that he did not know if Trump's own communications were caught up in surveillance, though he said it is possible.
"I recently confirmed that, on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition," Nunes said. "Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration, details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value, were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting."