    Trump transition members had information 'incidentally collected,' House Intelligence chair says

    U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition had information "incidentally collected" during normal foreign surveillance activities unrelated to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday.

    Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., did not say whose communications Intelligence officials intercepted, but said it appeared to take place after the election in November, December and January. He added that he did not know if Trump's own communications were caught up in surveillance, though he said it is possible.

    "I recently confirmed that, on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition," Nunes said. "Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration, details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value, were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting."

    Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes (R-CA)
    The information collected was not related to a criminal investigation and "appears to be all legally collected foreign intelligence," the Intelligence Committee chairman said.

    He added that "additional names" of Trump transition officials were "unmasked," or revealed improperly, without saying who those people are. Nunes said the unmasking "really bothered" him.

    The congressman said he briefed House Speaker Paul Ryan about the findings and also spoke to the directors of the Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Nunes will brief Trump on it later Wednesday.

    He reiterated that he sees no evidence of a physical wiretap at Trump Tower. Nunes said he did not know if any of the information was collected from inside the New York building.

    Trump has stood by his unsubstantiated claim that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower even after the FBI director and bipartisan chairmen and the Senate and House Intelligence communities said they saw no evidence to back the accusation.

    FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday that the agency is investigating alleged Russian interference in the election as part of its counterintelligence activities. That probe includes potential ties between Trump officials and Russia.

    Spicer said he did not worry Nunes' meeting with Trump would create the appearance that the White House is interfering in the investigation.

