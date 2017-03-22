    ×

    Congress

    Congress

    Watch: House Intelligence Chair Nunes gives updates on Russia investigation

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes will speak Wednesday about the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

    The California Republican, an ally of President Donald Trump, publicly addresses the probe following FBI Director James Comey's confirmation this week that the FBI is investigating Moscow's interference as part of its "counterintelligence mission." The probe includes looking into any possible links between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

    Comey repeatedly sidestepped questions about whether any Americans, including people associated with the Trump campaign, are targeted in the investigation. The White House contended this week that "nothing has changed" following Comey's statements, maintaining that Trump campaign associates did not collude with Russia.

    Trump, Nunes and other Republicans have focused largely on wanting to find people within the government who leaked information, like the contents of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's phone calls. The revelations about those calls contributed to his resignation last month.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.