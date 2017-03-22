The study showed that while nearly 40 percent of workers said they were not too confident or not at all confident that they would have enough money saved to get through retirement, few people are taking steps to fix that.

For instance, only 1 in 5 workers in the poll have calculated what their health-care costs will be once they've stopped working.

And just 40 percent said they or their spouse have tried to calculate the amount they'll need to live comfortably in retirement. Only 11 percent of the workers said they have a written financial plan to get there.

"Since we know how much health-care costs can impact retirement, it's alarming that only 2 in 10 workers have calculated their needs," said Lisa Greenwald, assistant vice president at Greenwald & Associates, a research firm that collaborated on EBRI's study.