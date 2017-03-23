10 hot restaurant brands to watch to spot the next big hit

Ever heard of Shake Shack or Sweetgreen? Chances are the answer is yes. These popular restaurants are just two that have been featured in past editions of Fishbowl's annual list of emerging brands. And both continue on a red-hot growth trajectory.

This year, Fishbowl combed through data, looking at the growth potential, sales volume, ratings and consumer enthusiasm to determine the top 10 emerging restaurant brands. Chief Analytics Officer Mike Lukianoff described the group as "broader" than previous editions.

"We're starting to see a lot of different kinds of flavors," he said.

The majority fall into the fast casual category, which saw its traffic growth decelerate last year to 1 percent on the heels of poor performance from Chipotle Mexican Grill, according to data from the NPD Group.

Katharine Dalton, an analyst at Fishbowl, said each of brands set itself apart by having a clear voice and putting their own spin on freshness, a key trend in the business.

"Brands that don't pay attention to that are just not going to keep up," Dalton said.

