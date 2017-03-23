5 daily habits that help Warren Buffett and other business leaders stay successful

Billionaire and legendary investor Warren Buffett starts his morning every day with a Diet Coke and one of three McDonald's breakfast items: A bacon, egg and cheese biscuit; a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit or two sausage patties.

While that high-sodium habit probably isn't one you want to adopt, there are a number of daily rituals Buffett and other highly successful people follow that are scientifically-proven to help boost your career.

Here are five lifestyle habits business moguls use to stay productive:

1. Buffett makes time for his hobby