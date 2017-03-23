5 daily habits that help Warren Buffett and other business leaders stay successful

Both Buffett and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates read voraciously.
Buffet starts his mornings reading The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Forbes, and checks in on The Financial Times, The New York Times, the Omaha World-Herald and American Banker throughout the day.
Gates reads every night, making his way through about 50 books every year.
"Reading books is my favorite way to learn about a new topic," he writes on his blog. "I've been reading about a book a week on average since I was a kid. Even when my schedule is out of control, I carve out a lot of time for reading."
Reading has several scientific benefits. Research published in the Journal of American Academy of Neurology finds that people who engage in mentally stimulating activities like reading experience slower memory decline than those who do not.
It also boosts creative thinking. Brain scans taken of college students who had read a thriller showed increased activity in the areas of the brain related to language comprehension and sensation.
If you're interested in cracking open a new book, check out these business and entrepreneurship classics.
