Apple just bought an amazing app, here's what you can do with it

News broke last night that Apple has acquired a company named Workflow, a small company that develops an app under the same name. Workflow is available for iOS devices, including the iPhone and iPad, and allows you to automate certain actions.

Maybe, for example, you want to tap a single button to request an Uber at a predetermined pickup location. Or perhaps you want to make an animated GIF from the last five pictures you snapped. These are just two simple examples of what Workflow can do.

Let's take a closer look, because this sort of acquisition may be a very key indicator of the sorts of features Apple may eventually include in a future version of iOS. It may even be a small glimpse into Apple's plans for augmented reality (AR), especially since quick execution of complicated tasks will be important if we're relying on AR glasses.