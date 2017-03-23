    Apple just bought an amazing app, here's what you can do with it

    News broke last night that Apple has acquired a company named Workflow, a small company that develops an app under the same name. Workflow is available for iOS devices, including the iPhone and iPad, and allows you to automate certain actions.

    Maybe, for example, you want to tap a single button to request an Uber at a predetermined pickup location. Or perhaps you want to make an animated GIF from the last five pictures you snapped. These are just two simple examples of what Workflow can do.

    Let's take a closer look, because this sort of acquisition may be a very key indicator of the sorts of features Apple may eventually include in a future version of iOS. It may even be a small glimpse into Apple's plans for augmented reality (AR), especially since quick execution of complicated tasks will be important if we're relying on AR glasses.

    • Here’s the Workflow start screen. It gets you started with some really easily automated tasks.


    • Here’s the main homescreen. I created Workflows to request an Uber to my home address, to view the top news stories, to speed dial my wife and to turn photos to GIFs.


    • Here’s the Workflow “Gallery” page. It shows lots of featured Workflows created by other people. Pick and choose the ones that interest you. They’ll appear on your homescreen.


    • This Workflow called “Share Availability” will automatically share open calendar spots via text message. Just open it, tap the “Play” button, and it’ll automatically search your calendar on a specific date.


    • You can create your own Workflows, but they take a little know-how.


    • You can even add Workflows to your iPad or iPhone Today widget for easy access.


    • Or even on your Apple Watch!


    • Workflow is free right now and will continue to be available in the App Store for the foreseeable future.

