VISIT CNBC.COM

How to Win in Business

How to Win in Business

Cubs exec Theo Epstein named world’s greatest leader—here’s his 20% rule for getting ahead

Chicago Cubs made a drastic turnaround using these three leadership strategies
3 leadership strategies helped the Chicago Cubs become the world's #1 team   

You may know Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, as a great leader in the world of sports.

But according to Fortune Magazine, he's the greatest leader in the world.

The MLBluminary snagged first place in the magazine's 2017 leadership ranking, coming in ahead of Alibaba's Jack Ma, Pope Francis and Melinda Gates.

He got to where he is today in part by following a rule that fast-tracked his career. It set him up to achieve what many thought was impossible, a resurrection of the Chicago Cubs. After 108 years, the team won the World Series again in 2016.

"Whoever your boss is, or your bosses are, they have 20 percent of their job that they just don't like," Epstein tells David Axelrod on his podcast, The Axe Files.

"So if you can ask them or figure out what that 20 percent is, and figure out a way to do it for them, you'll make them really happy, improve their quality of life and their work experience."

In other words, take on the aspects of your boss' job that he or she hates.

By diving into the less glamorous work, you will gain respect as well as "invaluable experience for yourself," Epstein says.

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein

The sports titan says that idea was crucial to his success with the San Diego Padres from 1995 to 2002, where he rose to become director of baseball operations. He took every opportunity to learn from Kevin Towers, who was the general manager of the team.

Epstein reportedly put in 70 hour work weeks, while also getting his J.D. at the University of San Diego School of Law.

Epstein reacts to the Chicago Cubs's first World Series win in 108 years on November 2, 2016.
David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images
Epstein reacts to the Chicago Cubs's first World Series win in 108 years on November 2, 2016.

Epstein was then named the assistant general manager of the Boston Red Sox. At 28, he became general manager. At the time, he was the youngest GM in history. He helped the team win its first World Series title in 86 years.

Epstein still swears by the 20 percent rule.

"If you do a good job with it, they'll start to give you more and more responsibility," he says.

Check out what Epstein had to say about the World Series win

What you can learn about success from how the Chicago Cubs won the World Series
What you can learn about success from how the Chicago Cubs won the World Series   

This is an updated version of a previously published article.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...