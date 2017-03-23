Cubs exec Theo Epstein named world’s greatest leader—here’s his 20% rule for getting ahead

You may know Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, as a great leader in the world of sports.

But according to Fortune Magazine, he's the greatest leader in the world.



The MLBluminary snagged first place in the magazine's 2017 leadership ranking, coming in ahead of Alibaba's Jack Ma, Pope Francis and Melinda Gates.



He got to where he is today in part by following a rule that fast-tracked his career. It set him up to achieve what many thought was impossible, a resurrection of the Chicago Cubs. After 108 years, the team won the World Series again in 2016.

"Whoever your boss is, or your bosses are, they have 20 percent of their job that they just don't like," Epstein tells David Axelrod on his podcast, The Axe Files.