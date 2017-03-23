The world's print media reacted to the news of the worst London terror attack in more than a decade on Wednesday in which four people died and at least 40 more were injured.

Authorities believed the assailant, who was shot dead after stabbing a police offer, was inspired by international and Islamist-related terrorism though British police refused to name the attacker as counter-terrorism operations were ongoing.



Scotland Yard's Mark Rowley said at a press conference on Thursday morning that 29 people, of which seven were in critical condition, were being treated in hospital. Rowley also confirmed that eight people had been arrested as police searched six different addresses in London and Birmingham believed to be connected to the attack.



The suspected terrorist drove a car at speed along the pavement of Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, ramming pedestrians out of the way before crashing into a fence near Parliament. He then ran towards the building which houses U.K. lawmakers and stabbed a police officer before being shot.



The four dead included the assailant, the police officer he had stabbed, and two pedestrians hit by the car.



U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May described the attack as "sick and depraved" while London Mayor Sadiq Khan vowed Britain's capital city would not "be cowed by terrorists".



Here's how the world's media reacted:

