The world's print media reacted to the news of the worst London terror attack in more than a decade on Wednesday in which four people died and at least 40 more were injured.
Authorities believed the assailant, who was shot dead after stabbing a police offer, was inspired by international and Islamist-related terrorism though British police refused to name the attacker as counter-terrorism operations were ongoing.
Scotland Yard's Mark Rowley said at a press conference on Thursday morning that 29 people, of which seven were in critical condition, were being treated in hospital. Rowley also confirmed that eight people had been arrested as police searched six different addresses in London and Birmingham believed to be connected to the attack.
The suspected terrorist drove a car at speed along the pavement of Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, ramming pedestrians out of the way before crashing into a fence near Parliament. He then ran towards the building which houses U.K. lawmakers and stabbed a police officer before being shot.
The four dead included the assailant, the police officer he had stabbed, and two pedestrians hit by the car.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May described the attack as "sick and depraved" while London Mayor Sadiq Khan vowed Britain's capital city would not "be cowed by terrorists".
Here's how the world's media reacted:
London's business newspaper City AM led with the headline, "An Attack On Democracy" and described events in the British capital as "horrific".
Tweet 1
The Chicago Tribune went with the headline "4 slain, 40 hurt in car, knife attack in London". The front cover pictured Foreign Office Minister Tobias Ellwood as well as paramedics and police officers reacting to the stabbing on Wednesday.
Tweet 2
U.S. daily newspaper based in Massachusetts, The Boston Herald published its front cover in response to the London terror attack with "Defiant London faces down deadly terror attack" with police officers pictured at the scene.
In April 2013, Boston witnessed a double bombing close to the finish line of the city's marathon race which killed three people and injured at least 264.
Tweet 3
Spain's daily newspaper El Pais, went with "Terrorism forces to close the first Parliament in the world" in the aftermath of the London terror attack.
Parliament had been in lockdown following the attack, though U.K. prime minister insisted in a statement on Wednesday evening that London would wake up on Thursday and carry on as normal.
In March 2004, a series of bombs exploded on four commuter trains in the capital city of Madrid. The blasts killed 191 people and injured almost 2,000.
Tweet 4
Belgium's Flemish newspaper De Morgen reported an image of an injured pedestrian on Westminster Bridge with the Parliament building in the background. The headline reads, "Terror back in London".
The events in London on March 22 marked a year to the day after the bombings at Brussels airport in which 32 people were killed and many more were injured.
Tweet 5
International business daily, The Financial Times had the headline "Terror attack on parliament". The image circled two objects on the ground believed to be knives used by the assailant during the attack.
Tweet 6
The Hong Kong daily pictured pedestrians shortly after the terror attack on Wednesday afternoon. It ran with the headline, "China, World leaders stand with Britain after London terror attack".
Britain's tabloid newspaper The Daily Mail led with the "Day terror came to Westminster" with an image of the man believed to be the assailant.
U.K.-based online outlet The Independent led with a similar headline to The Daily Mail. The online newspaper also cited a woman who had to be pulled from the Thames River alive after the incident as well as Foreign Office Minister Tobias Ellwood who had been pictured coming to the aid of the stabbed police officer.