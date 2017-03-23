There are several ways for grandparents to give money without being subject to gift taxes, said Russell J. Fishkind, partner at Saul Ewing LLP in Princeton, New Jersey.

You can make a gift that's under the annual gift tax exclusion of $14,000 per recipient.

Alternatively, you can give money away under your lifetime gift tax exemption of $5.49 million. Be aware that any of this exemption you use up during your life will also reduce the amount you can pass on to heirs free of estate taxes.

Or, you can pay directly for the grandchild's tuition or medical expenses, even if these costs exceed the annual $14,000 gift exclusion. In this case, all payments must go straight to the provider of these services.