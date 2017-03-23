Hackers hit ABC, GMA Twitter accounts, express support of President Trump

The Twitter accounts of "Good Morning America," ABC News, and GMA Pop News were hacked early Thursday. A series of profanity-laden posts appeared on the accounts, including one in which hackers said they supported President Donald Trump.
The Walt Disney brands' Twitter accounts rapidly deleted the posts.
The ABC News public relations account said it was securing the accounts.
GMA PR Tweet
The identity of the hackers was not known, though one suggested to ABC News that it should secure its account.
The hack attack is far from the first time a corporate Twitter handle has been hijacked. Last week, the account of restaurant giant McDonald's blasted Trump, saying he was "a disgusting excuse of a President."