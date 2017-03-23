The march to retirement just might be the best time to breathe some new life into your career.

Close to 1 in 5 individuals age 65 and over continues to punch the clock every day, according to the Pew Research Center. Meanwhile, more than half of Americans ages 50 to 64 are working and not retired, according to data from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Indeed, older employees may continue working because they need to strengthen their finances.

Recent data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute showed that nearly 80 percent of workers say that they'd like to continue working after retirement.

The 9-to-5 routine doesn't have to be a grind — if you plan for it, said Kerry Hannon, author of "Getting the Job You Want After 50 for Dummies."

"If there's a kind of work that you want to move toward when you retire, it's important to give yourself time to try things out, get the skills and do the job first to see if it's something that will catch you on fire," she said.