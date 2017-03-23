Low-tech terror attacks like vehicle-ramming look set to rise: Analyst

The terror attack which shook London last night followed a trend that is becoming all too familiar.

"Lower impact, less sophisticated but also less predictable" attacks such as vehicle-ramming are becoming "much more common in western Europe," Jonathan Wood, director of global risk analysis at Control Risks told CNBC's Squawk Box Thursday.

Last year saw similar attacks in Nice, where a lorry drove into crowds celebrating Bastille Day, and at a Berlin Christmas market last December.

Targeting crowds means that it "remains very difficult or impossible to defend against in many circumstances," Wood added.