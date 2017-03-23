A revised Republican bill to repeal and replace key parts of Obamacare would lead to less than half of the $337 billion in savings to the federal budget over the next decade than had been estimated under the original version of that plan, the Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

The CBO also estimated that the revised bill — which faces potentially fatal opposition in Congress — would not result in bigger losses in the number of insured Americans than had been projected for the prior version of the plan.

The newer version, as with the first version, is expected to lead to 14 million fewer people having health insurance in 2018, and 24 million fewer insured Americans by 2026 than would be covered if Obamacare remained as law in its current form.

In 2026, an estimated 52 million people nationally would lack health coverage if the revised bill, according to the CBO's projection. Under Obamacare, 28 million Americans would be uninsured by that year, according to the CBO.

The revised bill also is projected to have the same effect on insurance premiums as the original Republican proposal, according to the non-partisan CBO.

Average premiums for single customers in the individual health plan market are still estimated to be 15 percent to 20 percent higher in 2018 and 2019 if the bill becomes law than would be the case under Obamacare.

But average premiums by 2026 are projected to be 10 percent lower than they otherwise would be under Obamacare, the CBO said.

An earlier version of the GOP's bill had been projected by the CBO to lead to about $337 billion in savings to the federal budget through 2026.

A more recent version of that plan would lead to savings of less than half that amount: $150 billion, according to the new CBO estimate.

The CBO's new report was issued about two hours after Republican leaders in the House of Representatives postponed a vote on an expected third version of the replacement bill due to their inability to convince enough members of the GOP caucus to support it, and ensure passage.

That version has not yet received a "score" from the CBO as the other two versions have because it is not yet finalized. The second version, which was the subject of CBO's report on Thursday, was only introduced early this week.