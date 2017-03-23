Obamacare repeal could undermine a major pillar of President Trump's agenda

While a vote to repeal Obamacare would fulfill one of President Donald Trump's top campaign pledges, it could undermine another one: creating American jobs.

Research from Goldman Sachs this week found that roughly 500,000 jobs have been created in the health care sector since 2012, as more Americans signed up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The analysis suggests health care reforms that result in lower insured rates, such as the GOP's proposed American Health Care Act is expected to do, could have wide-ranging implications for job growth in the industry.

"The upshot from our analysis is that a substantial decline in health insurance coverage would likely be associated with a drag on health care employment and health care consumption, reversing some of the increase that occurred following the onset of [Obamacare] subsidies," Goldman economists Daan Struyven and Alec Phillips wrote in a note.