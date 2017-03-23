Palm oil: Its uses and ways to limit its impact Monday, 20 Mar 2017 | 11:33 AM ET | 02:11

Palm oil is an integral part of modern life. It's used in a host of products, from chocolate and shampoo to bio-diesel and margarine. Our hunger for items containing palm oil has an environmental cost, however.

According to the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF), the impacts of big, monoculture oil palm plantations include "large scale forest conversion" and the loss of "critical habitat for endangered species."



In addition, the WWF points to other negative effects such as air pollution, climate change and soil erosion.

Singapore's Golden Agri-Resources, also known as GAR, is one of the planet's biggest palm oil plantation companies, managing over 480,000 hectares of palm oil plantations. It describes sustainability as being "an essential part of our business."

"The objective of the company is to produce oil, sustainable oil for… world demand, whatever the consumer wants to use this oil for, whether it's for food, whether it's for energy, or whether it's for cosmetic or any other purpose," Jean Pierre Caliman, director of GAR's SMART Research Institute (SMARTRI), told CNBC's Sustainable Energy.