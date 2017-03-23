    ×

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Snapchat shares climb higher as another Wall Street analyst goes 'neutral'

    A man takes a photograph of the front of the New York Stock Exchange with a Snap Inc. banner shortly before the company's IPO, March 2, 2017.
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    A man takes a photograph of the front of the New York Stock Exchange with a Snap Inc. banner shortly before the company's IPO, March 2, 2017.

    Snap shares jumped Thursday after investment firm PiperJaffray initiated coverage on the stock at "neutral" with a price target of $23.

    The parent company of Snapchat was up more than 3 percent Thursday in premarket trading, hovering around $23 a share. The stock closed up more than 7 percent at $21.82 per share the day prior.

    The firm said in a note to investors Wednesday it is staying sidelined until "Snap validates its ability to fend of copy cat competition."

    "Namely ephemeral photo/video and Stories platforms at Instagram and Facebook Messenger," PiperJaffray senior research analyst Samuel Kemp said.

    Shares of Snap have been on the move recently after it snagged its first "buy" rating from Wall Street. It had initially raised eyebrows on the Street, with analysts flagging its slowing user growth, widening losses and lack of voting rights for outside investors.

    Snap: 2 'buy', 6 'sells', 3 'holds'

    Monness Crespi Hardt - (Buy)
    Needham - Underperform (Sell)
    Atlantic Equities - Underweight (Sell)
    Morningstar - (Sell)
    Aegis - (Hold)
    Susquehanna - (Hold)
    Nomura Instinet - Reduce (Sell)
    Pivotal Research - (Sell)
    CFRA Research - (Hold)
    FBN Securities - Sector Perform
    Cantor - Underweight
    MoffettNathanson - (Sell)
    Mizuho - Neutral
    Drexel Hamilton - (Buy)
    PiperJaffray - Neutral

    Last week, Snap shares fell below $20 for the first time, nearing an IPO price of $17 per share, after it got hit with another sell rating.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SNAP
    ---