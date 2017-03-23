Here's why Tencent remains a top buy in China's internet space

Tencent said it surpassed 600 million mobile payment monthly active user accounts (MAU) and average daily payment transactions in December.

"I think the key highlight on the result is actually the development in the payments (business), in terms of user base transactions, frequency and the processing capacity," Alex Yao, head of internet and new media at JPMorgan, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

Yao predicted about two-thirds of mobile WeChat users make use of the payment services monthly, and he expected further room for growth due to the expanding number of people using digital and mobile payments.

"We believe payment is the most important infrastructure to the broader internet finance activities," Yao said about China.

"I am a long-term supporter of the company (because) internet finance will become the next big thing for the entire sector, and Tencent is well-positioned to capture the growth opportunity."

He expects Tencent, and rival Alibaba which runs the massive Alipay service, to become the biggest winners in the internet finance space over the next decade.