President Trump sits down with truckers to talk health care, jobs

While Republican leaders were busy most of the day Thursday trying to rally House support behind the GOP-proposed American Health Care Act, President Donald Trump met with some of the trucking industry's biggest names, and their dialogue focused on health care.

"We're the ones out there moving the economy," Chris Spear, chief executive officer of the American Trucking Associations, told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday, after the meeting. Spear said the group had an "outstanding conversation" with Trump.

Trucking is a $725 billion industry, employing around 7.3 million Americans and delivering 70 percent of the nation's goods. One out of 16 jobs in the U.S. goes to a trucker, Spear told CNBC, and in 29 states the most popular job is truck driver.

The Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, has severely hurt the industry of late, ATA's Spear said. "Rising insurance costs, administrative burdens, lack of choice ... the status quo is not acceptable to our industry, with all the people we employ. For us, it's a jobs issue."

