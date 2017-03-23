World's Most Distinguished Investors to Reveal New Ideas at 22nd Annual Sohn Investment Conference

Globally-renowned conference raises millions for the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer

New York, NY – March 23, 2017 – The Sohn Conference Foundation, in partnership with CNBC, today announced the speaker lineup for its 22nd Annual Sohn Investment Conference and 4th Annual Next Wave Sohn, to be held May 8, 2017 at Lincoln Center in New York City. Recognized worldwide as the original and premier investment idea conference, the Sohn Investment Conference gathers the global financial industry for a highly-anticipated day of fresh market picks with the mission of raising funds for pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases. Since its inception in 1995, the Sohn Conference Foundation has raised more than $75 million.

"The Sohn Investment Conference pioneered the model of convening the most brilliant investing minds to share market-moving investment picks for a worthy cause, and this year's lineup continues that legacy," said Douglas Hirsch, Co-Chair of the Sohn Conference Foundation. "Since our first Conference 22 years ago, the generosity of the financial community has funded groundbreaking research initiatives and treatment programs that are changing the lives of children battling cancer worldwide."

"We are excited to once again partner with The Sohn Conference Foundation for this important event, which raises money for a very worthy cause," said Nikhil Deogun, SVP and Editor in Chief of CNBC Business News. "As the world leader in business news, we have the unique ability to increase the impact of the Sohn Conference in the investment community around the world, while serving our viewers with exclusive access to this news-making event."

The speaker lineup for the 22nd Annual Sohn Investment Conference:

William A. Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.

Tal Ben-Shahar, Author, Lecturer, and Chief Learning Officer, Potentialife

David Einhorn, President, Greenlight Capital, Inc.

Debra Fine, Founder and President, Fine Capital Partners, L.P.

Brad Gerstner, Founder and CEO, Altimeter Capital

Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, DoubleLine Capital LP

Keith Meister, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Corvex Management LP

Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO, Social Capital LP

Josh Resnick, Founder and Managing Partner, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Clifton S. Robbins, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Blue Harbour Group, L.P.

Larry Robbins, Founder, Portfolio Manager and CEO, Glenview Capital Management LLC

Davide Serra, Founder and CEO, Algebris Investments LLP

Kevin Warsh, Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at the Hoover Institution and Lecturer, Stanford Graduate School of Business

The Conference will also feature a special appearance from Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and founder of the Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation, who will be honored by the Sohn Conference Foundation for his longstanding commitment to fighting pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases.

In addition to the flagship afternoon program, this year's conference will feature the 4th Annual Next Wave Sohn, sponsored by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Next Wave Sohn features the most promising emerging leaders in the global financial industry, who present their best investment ideas in the distinguished format of the Sohn Investment Conference. Conference attendees are welcome to RSVP for Next Wave Sohn at no additional cost, and there will also be a limited quantity of tickets available for attending only Next Wave Sohn.

"Next Wave Sohn gives the stage to the leaders of the most thoughtful new launches in the hedge fund industry, allowing their best actionable investment ideas to benefit a critical cause," said Graham Duncan, Board Member of the Sohn Conference Foundation and Co-Chair of Next Wave Sohn. "Our high-caliber speakers over the last four years have provided significant value to Sohn attendees and made Next Wave Sohn a must-attend event, and this year's outstanding lineup will build on that reputation."

The speaker lineup for the 4th Annual Next Wave Sohn:

David Copley, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Trafalgar Copley Ltd

Jack Franke, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Blockhouse Capital Management LP

Mark Moore, Founder and Managing Partner, ThornTree Capital Partners LP

Neal Nathani, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager, Totem Point Management, LLC

Li Ran, Founder and Portfolio Manager, Half Sky Capital Ltd

David Thomas, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Atalan Capital Partners, LP

For more information about the Sohn Investment Conference, visit http://www.sohnconference.org.

ABOUT THE SOHN CONFERENCE FOUNDATION

The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases. The Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences and special events, including its renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.

Founded in 1995, the Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. The Foundation has expanded its reach to include the Sohn Australia Conference, Sohn Canada Conference, Sohn Hong Kong Conference, Sohn India Conference, Sohn London Conference, Sohn San Francisco Conference, and Sohn Tel Aviv Conference. To date, the Foundation has raised more than $75 million. More information on the Sohn Conference Foundation can be found here: www.sohnconference.org. Follow Sohn on Twitter at @SohnConf and @SohnIdeaContest.

ABOUT CNBC

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to approximately 381 million homes worldwide, including more than 94 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.