Alteryx pops 16% in trading debut

The Irvine, Calif.-based start-up helps business analysts prep their data, allowing them to rely less on data scientists. It licenses the platform under a subscription-based model to its 2,300 customers.

Alteryx has incurred a net loss for the past three years, losing $24.3 million in 2016, according to the latest regulatory filings. But revenue has expanded rapidly, growing from nearly $38 million in 2014 to nearly $86 million in 2016.

Alteryx's offering comes amid a revival of the technology IPO market, which withered over the past few years as more start-ups opted to stay on the private market. IPOs raised $18.8 billion in 2016, down dramatically from 2014's $86.6 billion, according to Renaissance Capital. But the recent IPOs of Snap and MuleSoft have primed the market for a potential uptick.

IPOs have been bolstered by gains in the overall market. There's only been one day this year where the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 indexes have closed down more than 1 percent.