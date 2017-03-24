    ×

    Alteryx pops 16% in trading debut

    Alteryx hit the public market Friday morning, climbing around 16 percent from its IPO pricing on its first trading day.

    The data analytics firm was listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AYX." Shares rose as high as $17.50 a share on Friday, and last traded between $16 and $16.50 a share.

    The 9 million share public offering priced at $14 a share, at the high end of the expected range of$12 to $14 a share.

    The Irvine, Calif.-based start-up helps business analysts prep their data, allowing them to rely less on data scientists. It licenses the platform under a subscription-based model to its 2,300 customers.

    Alteryx has incurred a net loss for the past three years, losing $24.3 million in 2016, according to the latest regulatory filings. But revenue has expanded rapidly, growing from nearly $38 million in 2014 to nearly $86 million in 2016.

    Alteryx's offering comes amid a revival of the technology IPO market, which withered over the past few years as more start-ups opted to stay on the private market. IPOs raised $18.8 billion in 2016, down dramatically from 2014's $86.6 billion, according to Renaissance Capital. But the recent IPOs of Snap and MuleSoft have primed the market for a potential uptick.

    IPOs have been bolstered by gains in the overall market. There's only been one day this year where the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 indexes have closed down more than 1 percent.

