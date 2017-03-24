Freedom Caucus member: Obamacare replacement bill is largest welfare program in GOP history

Rep. Mo Brooks of the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus told CNBC on Friday the House Obamacare replacement plan is the worst bill he's seen in 30 years of public service.

The Alabama Republican said he'll vote "no" when the measure comes up for a vote, which President Donald Trump demanded take place Friday afternoon.

The GOP's American Health Care Act keeps too much of the Obamacare framework, Brooks said on "Squawk Box." . He's calling for a straight repeal of former President Barack Obama's 2010 health law, despite the long odds of ever getting the Senate to go that far. "We can either go bankrupt as a country or do the right thing," he said.