Lenovo's flashy and affordable new Android smartphone has a tough fight

The Motorola G5 Plus certainly has the looks of a smartphone that might cost nearly twice as much. That's important, especially as smartphones tend to become flashy status symbols. It's compelling enough, but the ship may already have sailed for Lenovo now that other companies, such as Huawei's sub-brand Honor, and other Chinese competitors such as LeEco, are battling for the teeny fraction of market share Apple and Samsung don't already own.

The Moto G5 Plus is a solid phone if you're on a budget. It's for folks who don't want to spend more than $300 on a new smartphone, and who don't want to get tied into long-term carrier contracts. Customers who also want a familiar brand like Moto, as opposed to ZTE or OnePlus or Honor, might also find the Moto G5 Plus appealing. Is it going to vastly increase Lenovo's market share in the U.S.? No, but it won't hurt the company's reputation either.

