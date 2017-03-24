Health care sure is hard. Very.

The embattled bill seeking to replace major parts of Obamacare was yanked Friday from the floor of the House after it became clear that the measure would be defeated, in large part because of opposition from a relative handful of Republicans.

And President Donald Trump has reportedly said that the overall Republican effort in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare could be suspended for some time.

NBC News reported that the Trump asked House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., to pull the bill after it became obvious that the measure would fail in a scheduled vote.

A source told NBC that Ryan, during visit to Trump at the White House earlier Friday afternoon ,had "pleaded to pull" the bill after telling the president that the GOP leaders had failed to convince enough of their fellow Republicans to support the plan.

Trump — who had wanted the vote — personally told Washington Post reporter Robert Costa about the move to avoid an embarrassing loss in the House during a phone call, Costa tweeted.

"We just pulled it," Trump reportedly said to Costa about the bill.

Trump also told Costa that he didn't blame Ryan for the failure to get the bill passed.

Costa told MSNBC that Trump told him that the health-care reform was not going to be pushed in the near future, but added that it might be resurrected before the end of the year.

Trump later called New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who tweeted that the president expected Democrats to be blamed for the aftermath of the suspended vote.

Ryan planned to make a statement on the developments at 4 p.m. Friday

An increasing number of GOP House members had declared their opposition to the bill since Thursday night.

Republicans could afford to lose at most 22 members of their caucus in the vote. But as of Friday afternoon, there were 34 GOP House member publicly opposing the bill.