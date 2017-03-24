    ×

    U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI)
    Health-care bill pulled: NBC   

    Health care sure is hard. Very.

    The embattled bill seeking to replace major parts of Obamacare was yanked Friday from the floor of the House after it became clear that the measure would be defeated, in large part because of opposition from a relative handful of Republicans.

    And President Donald Trump has reportedly said that the overall Republican effort in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare could be suspended for some time.

    NBC News reported that the Trump asked House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., to pull the bill after it became obvious that the measure would fail in a scheduled vote.

    A source told NBC that Ryan, during visit to Trump at the White House earlier Friday afternoon ,had "pleaded to pull" the bill after telling the president that the GOP leaders had failed to convince enough of their fellow Republicans to support the plan.

    Trump — who had wanted the vote — personally told Washington Post reporter Robert Costa about the move to avoid an embarrassing loss in the House during a phone call, Costa tweeted.

    "We just pulled it," Trump reportedly said to Costa about the bill.

    Trump also told Costa that he didn't blame Ryan for the failure to get the bill passed.

    Costa told MSNBC that Trump told him that the health-care reform was not going to be pushed in the near future, but added that it might be resurrected before the end of the year.

    Trump later called New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who tweeted that the president expected Democrats to be blamed for the aftermath of the suspended vote.

    Ryan planned to make a statement on the developments at 4 p.m. Friday

    An increasing number of GOP House members had declared their opposition to the bill since Thursday night.

    Republicans could afford to lose at most 22 members of their caucus in the vote. But as of Friday afternoon, there were 34 GOP House member publicly opposing the bill.

    Ryan visited Donald Trump at the White House at around 1 p.m. to inform him of the shortfall in support.

    Trump on Thursday night had demanded that the House vote on the plan on Friday, and said he would not agree to change the bill further than he already had in an effort to persuade wavering Republicans to back it.

    Shortly after the president drew that line in the sand, GOP leaders amended the bill further to allow states, as opposed to the federal government, to mandate what essential health benefits have to be part of all insurance plans.

    But as was the case on Thursday, GOP leaders knew Friday that if the vote occurred as scheduled, the bill would be defeated.

    The problem those leaders face is not from Democrats, who hold a minority of 193 seats in the House, and who were all expected to vote against the bill.

    The problem came from a relative handful of conservative and moderate Republicans who opposed the bill for various reasons.

    Conservatives griped that the bill, known as the American Health Care Act, did not do enough to repeal Obamacare, while moderates feared the bill would lead to millions of people becoming uninsured and seeing their health-care costs increase.

    The yanking of the bill sharply underscores how difficult it will be for Republicans to undo Obamacare despite holding the White House and both chambers of Congress, and despite the party's repeated vow to kill a health-care law that it claims has harmed millions of Americans.

    Even if the AHCA had passed the House, it would have faced even tougher odds in the Senate, where a number of Republicans have voiced objections to either the entire bill, or to elements of it.

    The bill would have repealed Obamacare's mandate that most Americans have some form of health coverage or pay a fine, and would have reversed a set of taxes that affect wealthy Americans.

    The bill also would have reconfigured the Obamacare system of subsidizing the purchase of individual health plans, which would have made financial assistance available to potentially many more people, while at the same time reducing the amount of aid most actual customers were likely to get.

    The plan also sought to roll back Obamacare's funding for states that expanded Medicaid benefits and to change the way the federal government awards all states Medicaid money. Those changes would have decreased federal funding over time to that program, which primarily provides health coverage to poor people.

