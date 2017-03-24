Paul Ryan after GOP yanks Obamacare bill: 'This is a disappointing day'

President Donald Trump asked House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., to pull the bill after it became obvious that the measure would fail in a scheduled vote, NBC News reported.

Ryan, during visit with Trump at the White House earlier Friday afternoon, "pleaded to pull" the bill after telling the president that the GOP leaders had failed to convince enough of their fellow Republicans to support the plan, a source told NBC.









Trump told Washington Post reporter Robert Costa that he didn't blame Ryan for the failure to get the bill passed.