Robots could threaten four out of 10 US jobs by 2030 but Mnuchin 'not worried at all'

Almost four out of every 10 U.S. jobs are at risk from being taken over by robots, according to the latest report from consultancy firm, PwC.

The analysis, released Friday, suggested that 38 percent of US jobs could potentially be at high risk of automation by the early 2030s, higher than the UK (30 percent), Germany (35 percent), and Japan (21 percent).

The 15-year timeline does not appear to be shared by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, however. In comments made to Axios Media Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he was not worried about the mass displacement of U.S. workers by robots and could be a century before a labor crisis eventuates.

"It's not even on our radar screen.... 50-100 more years," Mnuchin said.

He added that he was "not worried at all" about robots displacing humans in the near future.

"In fact I'm optimistic".