The holiday is over: Amazon will collect sales taxes nationwide on April 1

"Maine businesses can go toe-to-toe with the very best out -of-state companies, provided they are competing on an equal playing field," said George Gervais, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, in a statement.

"Amazon's decision to collect and remit sales tax to the state of Maine is an important first step in leveling the playing field," he said, noting that the increased revenue from sales levies will help lower the state's income taxes.

After April, the only states in which Amazon won't collect taxes are Alaska, Delaware, Oregon, Montana and New Hampshire. These five states don't have sales levies.