Trump will continue to get financial reports on the Trump Organization

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump will provide his father with financial reports regarding Trump Organization, according to a report from Forbes.

"Yeah, on the bottom line, profitability reports and stuff like that, but you know, that's about it," Eric Trump said despite previously echoing his father's sentiments that he will not be involved in the business during his presidency.

The younger Trump said he would issue these reports "probably quarterly," according to Forbes.

Ethics experts were concerned by this change, with Richard Painter, former chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush saying, "It just means that a lot of what they say is malarkey because the president isn't distancing himself from the business... But at the end of the day, he owns the business. He has the conflicts that come with it."

Read more on this report at Forbes.

CORRECTION: President Donald Trump will reportedly receive quarterly financial reports on the Trump Organization. The president's reported involvement was misstated in a headline in an earlier version of this article.