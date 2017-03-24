Trump is done negotiating on GOP health-care plan, says White House budget director Mulvaney

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told CNBC on Friday that President Donald Trump is indeed done negotiating on the House GOP's Obamacare replacement bill.

There may still be some jockeying on Capitol Hill, which would be OK, as long as the underlying legislation remains unchanged, Mulvaney said on "Squawk Box."

Mulvaney, formerly a congressman from South Carolina and a Freedom Caucus member, said Trump's ultimatum for a House vote Friday was directed at all House Republicans.

No one group, such as the Freedom Caucus, was being singled out, he said.

The House vote was postponed Thursday after Republican leaders failed to rally enough support to pass the bill because of a rebellion by the conservative Freedom Caucus and moderate Republicans. Trump has demanded the House approve the plan on Friday or leave Obamacare in place.

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.