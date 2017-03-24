    ×

    Health Care

    Trump is done negotiating on GOP health-care plan, says White House budget director Mulvaney

    White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney speaks about of U.S. President Donald Trump's budget in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, March 16, 2017.
    Trump done negotiating over GOP health care bill: Mick Mulvaney   

    White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told CNBC on Friday that President Donald Trump is indeed done negotiating on the House GOP's Obamacare replacement bill.

    There may still be some jockeying on Capitol Hill, which would be OK, as long as the underlying legislation remains unchanged, Mulvaney said on "Squawk Box."

    Mulvaney, formerly a congressman from South Carolina and a Freedom Caucus member, said Trump's ultimatum for a House vote Friday was directed at all House Republicans.

    No one group, such as the Freedom Caucus, was being singled out, he said.

    The House vote was postponed Thursday after Republican leaders failed to rally enough support to pass the bill because of a rebellion by the conservative Freedom Caucus and moderate Republicans. Trump has demanded the House approve the plan on Friday or leave Obamacare in place.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address


    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...