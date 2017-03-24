    ×

    US stocks rise as Wall Street continues to wait for health-care vote

    U.S. equities rose on Friday as investors awaited the House's vote on the American Health Care Act.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 40 points, with Caterpillar and UnitedHealth Group contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained around 0.3 percent, with information technology leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.6 percent. Still, the major indexes were on track for weekly losses.

    "There are many doubts about whether or not it will pass in the House," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, in a note. "We all know that Trump has pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare, and if his efforts fail and the bill doesn't get approved, we could have a major problem."

    The vote, which was originally set for Thursday, was delayed after Republicans failed to secure enough support for the bill. White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that President Donald Trump is done negotiating on the bill. The House is now slated to vote sometime Friday.

    In a tweet, Trump said: "After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan!"

    The House vote is crucial for the Trump agenda. Trump has said the repeal and replacement of Obamacare must happen before action can be taken on his other plans, including a major tax reduction.

    Expectations for such policies had been a boon for the stock market's postelection rally. Republicans need 215 votes to pass the health-care proposal because one Democrat is expected to be absent.

    Stocks suffered their worst day of the year earlier this week, in part, because of the concerns surrounding the health-care vote. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 indexes on Tuesday recorded their first 1 percent declines since Oct. 11.

    "The mounting anticipation ahead of the delayed health-care vote later today has created an unnatural calm across the financial markets with investors adopting a cautious approach," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

    "While Trump has threatened that without a vote to the health-care bill he will move on to other agenda's, markets may interpret a potential failure today as something that could create some headwinds for the pending tax reforms and infrastructure spending," he said.

    In economic news, durable goods orders rose 1.7 percent in February, above the expected increase of 1.2 percent. The IHS Markit manufacturing PMI, meanwhile, hit a five-month low of 53.4.

    U.S. Treasurys held mostly flat, with the benchmark 10-year note yield near 2.42 percent and the short-term two-year note around 1.26 percent.

    The dollar also traded little changed against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.08 and the yen around 111.

