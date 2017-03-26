Asia markets are set to trade cautiously after U.S. President Donald Trump suffered a legislative defeat last Friday when Republican leaders pulled a bill to overhaul the U.S. health care system and as investors mull chances an extension of coordinated output cuts by OPEC and key producers.



Nikkei futures were lower than the benchmark index's last finish at 19,262.53, with Osaka futures traded down 19,110 and Chicago futures down at 19,075.

Toshiba's U.S. subsidiary Westinghouse may file bankruptcy on Tuesday and seek support from south Korea's Korea Electric Power, the Nikkei business daily reported.



Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.49 percent in early trade, weighed by its materials sub-index which fell 1.2 percent.



Australian miner South32 said Monday morning that it would buy back $500 million of its shares. Shares of South32 fell 1.47 percent.



U.S. stocks had a choppy trading session last Friday, after media reports that the House pulled a key health care vote that was seen as crucial for President Donald Trump's agenda.



The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.29 percent to 20,596.72, the S&P 500 slipped 0.08 percent to close at 2,343.98 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.19 percent to 5,828.74.

