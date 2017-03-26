How one Silicon Valley insider got around Google’s leadership rules

Stanton is from New York, went to college in Tennessee, ditched the East Coast for Silicon Valley in her 20s, and did a stint as director of citizen participation in the Obama administration and as a technology advisor in the State Department before heading back to California. International travel has helped broaden her horizons; she was serving as vice president of Twitter's international business when the company went public. That now influences what Stanton looks for when she's hiring.



"I look for people with international experience, something I believe strongly in. People who speak foreign languages, I think, have always stood out to me," Stanton said, adding that she looks for those qualities even in roles that don't require it. "I think it just brings a different lens and a different empathy, a different perspective to things."



As someone who hadn't traveled internationally when I started my career, I couldn't help but notice that in some ways, Stanton's preference for well-traveled people could be as limiting as Google's preference for coders as product managers. The key, it seems, is to show you can deliver what the job requires even if your resume isn't the obvious fit.