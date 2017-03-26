How one Silicon Valley insider got around Google’s leadership rules

Katie Jacobs Stanton knows how to create her own options.
Stanton, a veteran of Twitter, Google, Yahoo and a presidential administration, now serves as chief marketing officer of genetic testing startup Color Genomics. Her professional journey from East Coast to West, and back and forth again, has given her rare insight into the workplace cultures that shape us today.
For its podcast, Fortt Knox sat down with Stanton to talk about the environment for women in tech, and her journey to the executive ranks in Silicon Valley. Here are some key lessons from our conversation: