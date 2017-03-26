President Donald Trump lashed out at his party's conservative wing on Sunday after the stinging defeat of a Republican health care plan he backed, arguing that Democrats were "smiling" at the result.

Trump issued a tweet saying that Democrats were rejoicing over the GOP's failure to replace Obamacare. Although the bill was largely authored by House Speaker Paul Ryan, representatives from the right wing of the GOP including the House Freedom Caucus vigorously opposed the bill. On Sunday, Trump hit out at members of his party.

Ryan is now under heavy political pressure for not being able to marshal votes in favor of the plan.

On Saturday evening, Trump exhorted his Twitter followers to watch the latest installment of Jeanine Pirro, the conservative Fox News commentator.

The former Westchester County district attorney opened her show by calling for Ryan's immediate resignation, a move some observers suggested may have been flagged in advance to the president.