6 secrets to a better credit score

Easy trick to boost your credit score Monday, 2 May 2016 | 10:51 AM ET | 00:34

The three-digit number is designed to predict risk — specifically, the likelihood that you will become seriously delinquent on your credit obligations or default.

While there are many credit scoring models, one dominates the market — the FICO credit score.

A FICO score is comprised of five major factors, although some are weighted more heavily than others, such as payment history and debt owed. Here's the breakdown: