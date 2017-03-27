    ×

    Amazon Go reportedly isn't a go for now as retailer postpones opening of convenience stores


    An Amazon employee is pictured outside the Amazon Go grocery store in Seattle, December 5, 2016.

    As Amazon tries to work out the kinks of its first convenient stores that ditch cashiers and checkout lines, the e-commerce giant is postponing the store's public launch, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

    The new format, called Amazon Go, was set to launch by the end of March, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Amazon Go eschews a traditional retail format in favor of a tracking system that uses sensors, algorithms, and cameras to determine what a customer has bought. This technology, though, has run into some glitches when too many people are in the store at once.

    Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

