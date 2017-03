Even if you don't carry a balance, you should squeeze your card issuers for a better deal.

Your requests to card companies will have a higher success rate if you earn more. CreditCards.com found that people who earned more than $75,000 a year had an easier time receiving late fee waivers and reduced annual fees than those who earned less. Surprisingly, income level did not appear to increase the likelihood of getting a rate reduction.



And that annual fee on your premium card is not set in stone. Only 11 percent of cardholders has ever requested a break on the annual fee. But when they asked, 51 percent were able to get an annual fee waived and 31 percent got the fee reduced.

As balances and rates rise, don't expect your card issuers to always cut you some slack. "The credit card world is slowly changing and banks aren't going to be as flexible in future," Schulz said.