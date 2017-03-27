Bill Gross settles lawsuit against Pimco for $81 million: Sources

Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against investment management firm Pimco, the company he co-founded, for just over $81 million, sources told CNBC on Monday.

Gross filed for a request for dismissal of the suit, and all of its proceeds will go to charity — to the Sue and Bill Gross foundation.

The fund manager sued his former employer back in 2015, claiming his dismissal from the company was a breach of contract and a breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing. Gross said at the time that he suffered damages in excess of $200 million.

"I knew I didn't have much to gain except for my self respect," Gross said of the lawsuit after it was filed and on leaving Pimco. "I thought I was treated unfairly on the way out from Pimco ... They fired me without really giving a reason for it. There was a small coup of individuals that threatened to resign if I didn't."



Pimco declined comment to CNBC on this story.