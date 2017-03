As the stock market churns lower, it's fair to be concerned about your retirement portfolio and the possible end of the Trump rally.

Corrections are a normal part of the market. Since the end of the 2008-2009 bear market, the S&P 500 has experienced four corrections, defined as declines of 10 percent or more, according to Yardeni Research. (See chart below.)

"The market has been a series of panic attacks followed by relief rallies," said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research.