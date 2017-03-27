Global markets slip on Trump’s health-care failure; Dow set for triple-digit losses

Dollar has wiped out its Trump-related gains: UniCredit 3 Hours Ago | 03:07

Wall Street futures underlined a global market sell-off on Monday morning as investors fretted over the potential knock-on effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise failure to deliver on health-care reform.

Dow futures were set for triple-digit losses, down over 180 points at 8.00 a.m. London time, after Republicans dramatically pulled their health-care bill on Friday.

"The market's patience is wearing thin," Vasileios Gkionakis, head of global FX strategy at Unicredit, told CNBC on Monday morning.

"It definitely doubts the U.S. administration's ability to push forward (with) this so much talked and discussed agenda including the fiscal stimulus, tax deregulation, tax cuts," Gkionakis added.