Denuclearization a pipe dream? UN holds talks to ban nukes, but major powers don't show up

The United Nations (UN) kicks off a five-day conference in New York on Monday to discuss such a ban in what many political commentators have called a milestone event. But visibly absent will be Security Council members U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Russia, and China, who don't believe in the prohibition of weapons. Australia, Germany, Japan, Norway, and South Korea also don't support the measure. North Korea, which recently defended its right to nuclear arms following a series of recent ballistic missile launches, will also be absconding from this week's discussions.

Excluding Pyongyang, the decision to shun talks drew international criticism as it clashed with each government's obligations to a non-proliferation treaty that's been in force since 1970. Known as the NPT, the agreement is focused on curbing the spread of nukes with complete disarmament as its end goal.

"Given the dangers arising from a lack of cooperation on nuclear security issues and the potential emergence of a new arms race between the nuclear powers, principled and engaged leadership from nuclear-weapon states is sorely needed," said UNA-UK, a London based nonprofit that conducts independent analysis on the UN, in a recent statement.

Washington believes an outright weapons ban would be "fundamentally at odds with NATO's basic policies on nuclear deterrence," as it outlined in an October letter to NATO members. Deterrence, or the threat of nuclear retaliation to avert enemy attack, has been a staple of international security policy since the Cold War.

Instead, a gradual reduction of nuclear forces remains the only path to eventual disarmament, the U.S. stipulates.