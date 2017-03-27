Many tax refund recipients are putting that money to work.

About a third of taxpayers getting a refund expect to save or invest the money, while nearly three in 10 will pay down debt, according to Bankrate.com.

Here's the bad news: If the IRS sends you a huge check this spring, it means you've likely overpaid on taxes throughout the year.

"A large refund from the IRS may seem like an advantage, but it isn't the best or most effective use of your cash flow," said Tim Steffen, director of financial planning at Robert W. Baird & Co.

"You're basically giving the IRS an interest-free loan," he said.