Four reasons why you should update your iPhone today

Apple released iOS 10.3 on Monday. It's the latest version of software for iPads and iPhones and features a few noteworthy new features that you'll definitely want to check out. We dug through the changelog and picked out a few of our favorites.
If you were lucky enough to find Apple's AirPods in stock, you can now use your iPhone or iPad to find them when they're misplaced. So long as you're within Bluetooth range -- about 20 to 30 feet -- you'll be able to play a sound through the earbuds, making it easier to find if they're stuck in a couch cushion. Find My AirPods also lets you view the last known location of your buds.
Apple Maps could already place a pin exactly where you parked your car, allowing you to find it when you return to the parking lot. If you've been searching for other locations, though, you can now manually type "parked car" inside the app to bring up its location. You'll never walk blindly around the Macy's parking lot again.
If you decide you want to rent a movie to watch at home with the kids, you can rent it from your iPhone at work. When you get home, it'll automatically be ready to watch on your living room AppleTV. Or, if you're hopping on a plane, the movie will be ready to download right on your iPad.
You could already use Siri to hail a ride from on-demand apps like Uber and Lyft, but now you can use her to schedule a ride -- like if you're leaving for the airport early tomorrow morning. Just say, "Hey Siri, book me a ride with Lyft," to set when and where you should get picked up.
You can download iOS 10.3 now by visiting the settings app on your iPhone.