    Four reasons why you should update your iPhone today

    Share

    ×

    Four reasons why you should update your iPhone today

    iOS 10.3 featured
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Apple released iOS 10.3 on Monday. It's the latest version of software for iPads and iPhones and features a few noteworthy new features that you'll definitely want to check out. We dug through the changelog and picked out a few of our favorites.

    • Play a sound to find your AirPods

      If you were lucky enough to find Apple's AirPods in stock, you can now use your iPhone or iPad to find them when they're misplaced. So long as you're within Bluetooth range -- about 20 to 30 feet -- you'll be able to play a sound through the earbuds, making it easier to find if they're stuck in a couch cushion. Find My AirPods also lets you view the last known location of your buds.

      Apple iPhone 7 and AirPods, headphones
      Mark Neuling | CNBC

    • Find your parked car in Maps

      Apple Maps could already place a pin exactly where you parked your car, allowing you to find it when you return to the parking lot. If you've been searching for other locations, though, you can now manually type "parked car" inside the app to bring up its location. You'll never walk blindly around the Macy's parking lot again.

      iOS 10.3 Parked Car
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Rent iTunes movies and watch them anywhere

      If you decide you want to rent a movie to watch at home with the kids, you can rent it from your iPhone at work. When you get home, it'll automatically be ready to watch on your living room AppleTV. Or, if you're hopping on a plane, the movie will be ready to download right on your iPad.

      iOS 10.3 iTunes
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Schedule rides with Siri

      You could already use Siri to hail a ride from on-demand apps like Uber and Lyft, but now you can use her to schedule a ride -- like if you're leaving for the airport early tomorrow morning. Just say, "Hey Siri, book me a ride with Lyft," to set when and where you should get picked up.

      iOS 10.3 Lyft
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • You can download iOS 10.3 now by visiting the settings app on your iPhone.

      iOS 10.3 settings

    more from Mobile