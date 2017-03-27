Four reasons why you should update your iPhone today

If you were lucky enough to find Apple's AirPods in stock, you can now use your iPhone or iPad to find them when they're misplaced. So long as you're within Bluetooth range -- about 20 to 30 feet -- you'll be able to play a sound through the earbuds, making it easier to find if they're stuck in a couch cushion. Find My AirPods also lets you view the last known location of your buds.