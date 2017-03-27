Shares of Red Hat climbed nearly 5 percent after hours Monday, on a strong earnings report for the quarter ended Feb 28, the fourth quarter of its 2017 fiscal year.

Here's how the company did during the quarter vs expectations (estimates via Thomson Reuters):

EPS: $0.61 (non-GAAP) vs $0.61 expected



Revenue: $629 million vs $619 million expected

Red Hat, whose main business is selling support and other subscription services atop the open source Linux operating system, also said Monday it expects to have strong earnings for the upcoming fiscal year, falling within a range of $2.60 to $2.64 per share (non-GAAP), compared to a $2.59 Reuters estimate.

The company's subscription revenue, which accounted for 89 percent of total revenue for the quarter, was at $560 million, or up 17 percent from one year ago Red Hat said.It crossed $2 billion in annual subscription revenue for the first time this fiscal year.

Red Hat also said it closed its first-ever deal of approximately $100 million in the fourth quarter, which should drive profit margins in future quarters.

As of Monday's close, shares of Red Hat are up more than 17 percent for the year and up more than 12 percent over the past 12 months.

Shares closed at $82.20 Monday and were trading above $86 per share on the heels of the company's upbeat fourth-quarter earnings report.