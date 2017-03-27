How this self-made millionaire went from janitor to real estate mogul, outselling the pros 100-to-1

Sean Conlon was born and raised in the small town of Rathangan in County Kildare, Ireland. His family of seven lived in a modest home of under one thousand square feet. His parents struggled and, at one point during his childhood, the bank tried to repossess the house.

The experience taught Conlon to value the security of owning a home and perhaps set into motion his future career in real estate.

In 1990 he took the $500 he had saved and headed for the U.S. He landed in Chicago, where he took a role as an assistant janitor, he tells CNBC.