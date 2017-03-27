Snap nears $24 debut after flurry of analysts, including Goldman, initiate coverage

Snap shares soared Monday, hovering around the $24 level it began trading at earlier this month, after several Wall Street analysts initiated coverage on the stock, including a "buy" rating from Goldman Sachs.



The parent company behind the popular disappearing messaging app Snapchat was up 3 percent Monday in premarket trading. The stock is up 14.1 percent over the past week, according to FactSet.

Goldman said Monday that while Snap carries a higher risk profile, the firm believes it also comes with higher reward potential.

"With Snap's large, valuable, and highly engaged user base generating ad inventory and the monetization path in mobile now well worn, we believe the potential for outperformance as the company continues to innovate against the growing mobile opportunity outweighs those early stage risks," Goldman analyst Heath Terry said in a note to investors, giving the company a price target of $27.

On Monday, several other analysts including JPMorgan, Stifel, and Bank of America initiated coverage on the stock.

Snap: 6 'buy', 6 'sells', 4 'holds'



Goldman Sachs - (Buy)

JPMorgan - Neutral

Morgan Stanley - Overweight

Oppenheimer - Perform

Stifel - (Hold)

BofA - Neutral

Credit Suisse - Outperform

Deutsche Bank - (Buy)

RBC Capital Markets - Outperform

Cowen - Outperform

Jefferies - (Buy)

Citi - (Buy)

UBS - Neutral

JMP - Market Outperform

Monness Crespi Hardt - (Buy)

Needham - Underperform (Sell)

Atlantic Equities - Underweight (Sell)

Morningstar - (Sell)

Aegis - (Hold)

Susquehanna - (Hold)

Nomura Instinet - Reduce (Sell)

Pivotal Research - (Sell)

CFRA Research - (Hold)

FBN Securities - Sector Perform

Cantor - Underweight

MoffettNathanson - (Sell)

Mizuho - Neutral

Drexel Hamilton - (Buy)

PiperJaffray - Neutral

The latest ratings came after Snap had a rough start on Wall Street shortly after its March 2 debut, with analysts flagging the company's slowing user growth, widening losses, and lack of voting rights for outside investors. Last week, Snap stock moved higher after it snagged its first two "buy" ratings.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month that investors had been asking if Snapchat is the "next Facebook." Spiegel told the Los Angeles Times that Snap could become just as valuable as Facebook, though with fewer users than Facebook's massive 1.9 billion user base.