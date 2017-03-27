The 9 most in-demand jobs of 2017

Whether you're just starting out in your career or looking to make a switch, you may want to consider these jobs that employers are clamoring to fill.

Jobs search website CareerCast compiled a list of the most in-demand jobs right now, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hiring trends and trade statistics, university graduate employment data and its own job listings.

Tech roles tend to dominate lists of in-demand occupations, but the jobs here hail from a range of industries. The majority pay more than $65,000 per year, with three jobs offering wages around six figures.

Bonus: It's unlikely these occupations will be replaced by robots any time soon.

Here are the nine most in-demand jobs of 2017:



9. Truck driver

Salary: $40,260

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 5%