The 9 most in-demand jobs of 2017

Whether you're just starting out in your career or looking to make a switch, you may want to consider these jobs that employers are clamoring to fill.

Jobs search website CareerCast compiled a list of the most in-demand jobs right now, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hiring trends and trade statistics, university graduate employment data and its own job listings.

Tech roles tend to dominate lists of in-demand occupations, but the jobs here hail from a range of industries. The majority pay more than $65,000 per year, with three jobs offering wages around six figures.

Bonus: It's unlikely these occupations will be replaced by robots any time soon.

Here are the nine most in-demand jobs of 2017:

9. Truck driver

Salary: $40,260

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 5%

Truck Driver between trucks
Philippe Huguen | AFP | Getty Images

8. General business manager and operations manager

Salary: $97,730

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 7%

Hero Images | Getty Images

7. Data scientist

Salary: $ 111,267

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 16%

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

6. Registered Nurse

Salary: $67,490

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 16%

A registered nurse hangs an I.V. bag for a patient at the University of Miami Hospital's Emergency Department.
Getty Images
A registered nurse hangs an I.V. bag for a patient at the University of Miami Hospital's Emergency Department.

5. Information security analyst

Salary: $90,282

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 19%

Getty Images

4. Software Engineer

Salary: $98,270

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 19%

Getty Images

3. Financial Advisor

Salary: $89,160

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 30%

Financial Advisor speaking with client
Andrew Burton | Getty Images

2. Physical therapist

Salary: $84,211

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 35%

Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images

1. Home Health Aide

Median Salary: $21,920

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 38%

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

This is an updated version of a previously published article.

