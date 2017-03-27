There is no debt ceiling crisis, at least for now

As Washington policymakers battle over President Donald Trump's cornerstone economic initiatives, they won't have to worry about the U.S. becoming a global deadbeat — yet.

The debt ceiling deadline came and went earlier this month with little of the attendant fanfare that has become the norm in recent years. That's because the government was able to employ "extraordinary measures" at its disposal to give itself the cash it needs to operate.

Consequently, the U.S. has continued to meet its obligations to creditors while keeping the doors open to the business of government.

In essence, there are three funds the Treasury Department can work with to keep the U.S. from defaulting on its debts: the savings plan for federal employees, often called the G Fund; the Exchange Stabilization Fund that the government uses for its currency operations, and the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, or the main pension fund for federal workers.

