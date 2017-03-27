Trump to roll back Obama-era climate actions, power plant emissions rule





President Donald Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order aimed at rolling back a number of Obama-era climate policies, according to a senior administration official.

The action will set in motion an overhaul of President Barack Obama's landmark rule to reduce carbon emissions from power plants and rescind a number of executive actions aimed at reining in climate change or mitigating its effects, the official said in a briefing with reporters.

Trump's order will also seek to align federal agencies' policies with his goal of boosting U.S. fossil fuel production and achieving energy independence.

The action signals that the administration is "going to go in a different direction" on climate policy, the official said.

"It's an issue that deserves attention, but I think the president has been clear he's not going to pursue climate or environmental policies that put the U.S. economy at risk," he said.

Among the most substantial actions, the White House will initiate a review of the Clean Power Plan, a set of federal guidelines that give states a framework for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired electricity plants, particularly those that burn coal. That component was widely expected and telegraphed by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt this weekend.